HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank - Which banking stock to buy after Q4 results 2026?

Stocks to buy: Banking stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank will remain in focus on Monday after reporting their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

On Friday, shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank all closed in positive territory. HDFC Bank share price rose 0.57% to settle at ₹800, while ICICI Bank and Yes Bank shares gained 0.54% and 2.31%, respectively, by the end of the trading session.

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank: Q4 results highlights According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, based on Q4 FY26 performance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank show clear differences in operating strength when compared on key metrics like NII, NIMs, asset quality, and growth.

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HDFC Bank Q4 results 2026 India’s largest private lender reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,221.05 crore for Q4 FY26, marking a 9.11% increase compared to ₹17,616.14 crore in the same period last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter rose 3.8% year-on-year to ₹33,281.5 crore from ₹32,066 crore. The bank’s net interest margin stood at 3.38% based on total assets and 3.53% on interest-earning assets.

On the asset quality front, the bank showed sequential improvement, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declining by 3.17% to ₹34,061.19 crore in the March quarter from ₹35,178.98 crore in the preceding quarter.

ICICI Bank Q4 results 2026 ICICI Bank reported an 8.5% year-on-year rise in its standalone profit for Q4FY26, reaching ₹13,701.68 crore, up from ₹12,629.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit grew 21% from ₹11,317.86 crore in Q3FY26.

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The bank’s net interest income (NII) also saw an 8.4% annual increase, climbing to ₹22,979 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹21,193 crore a year earlier.

Net interest margin (NIM) came in at 4.32% during the reported quarter, slightly up from 4.30% in Q3FY26. For the full fiscal year FY26, NIM remained steady at 4.32%, unchanged from FY25.

Yes Bank Q4 results 2026 Srivastava further added that Yes Bank showed the fastest growth but from a lower base. NII rose sharply by 20%+, while NIMs improved to 2.5–2.7%, still below larger peers.

Advances growth was strong at 12–14%, and asset quality improved significantly, with gross NPAs declining to 2.0% range. However, despite visible progress, its margins and overall return profile remain weaker, reflecting an ongoing turnaround phase.

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The asset quality of Yes Bank showed sequential improvement in the March quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for Q4FY26 fell 10.2% to ₹3,604.93 crore from ₹4,014.56 crore in the preceding quarter. Net NPAs also declined 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹653 crore, compared to ₹671.19 crore earlier.

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank: Which banking stock to buy after Q4 results? Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, believes that ICICI Bank continues to stand out as a high-quality compounding story, rather than a cyclical turnaround or a scale-led growth play.

Sachdeva noted that the stock has seen a strong rebound from the ₹1,180 zone, establishing a solid base on weekly charts and indicating a constructive medium-term trend. However, given the sharp rally witnessed over the past couple of weeks, some near-term consolidation or retracement cannot be ruled out.

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“Any dips towards the ₹1,275-1250 zone should be utilised as buying opportunities, with a stop loss placed at ₹1,175 on a closing basis. On the upside, the stock has the potential to move towards ₹1,450 initially, with further extension towards ₹1,480 likely over the next few quarters,” she added.

Sachdeva further recommended that investors adopt a buy-on-dips strategy as a prudent approach in the current volatile environment.

Meanwhile, Srivastava also said that ICICI Bank stands out for superior NIMs, strong growth, and improving asset quality from a long-term perspective.

“HDFC Bank remains the most stable with best-in-class NPAs but slightly slower growth. Yes Bank, although improving, still lags in profitability metrics and carries higher execution risk,” she added.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.