HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which stock to buy before Q4 results 2025?

HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Amid buzz about strong Q4 results 2025 for the banking segment, stock market investors eagerly await the announcement of banking majors' quarterly earnings. HDFC Bank and Yes Bank have scheduled their Q4FY25 results for next week, while IDFC First Bank has set 26 April 2025 to declare its Q4 results for the financial year 2024-25. As market discounts ahead of any event, investors are busy scanning the provisional numbers announced by HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank and might find it tricky to decide on either of these three stocks.

According to stock market experts, all three banks are expected to deliver better quarterly numbers sequentially. HDFC Bank reported modest growth in CASA and advances, while IDFC First Bank reported improvement in loans and deposits. Like HDFC Bank, Yes Bank also reported an improvement in CASA, which means these two private lenders have successfully lowered their funding costs. However, IDFC First Bank reported an improvement in CASA deposits and CASA ratio, which signals a better Q4 number among the rest of the banks. Experts said that short-term investors can look at IDFC First Bank shares, whereas long-term investors should invest in HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which stock to buy? Comparing fundamentals of HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "HDFC Bank saw a 3.1% QoQ growth in deposits, a 3.3% rise in advances, and a modest increase in CASA deposits, with average CASA up 1.7% and period-end CASA rising 8.2% in FY25. Yes Bank reported a 0.7% QoQ loan growth, a 2.6% rise in deposits, and an improved CASA ratio of 34.3%, with a credit-deposit ratio of 86.7% and a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 125% in FY25. IDFC First Bank's loans grew 4.7% QoQ, deposits increased by 6.7%, CASA deposits rose by 4.6%, the CASA ratio stood at 46.9%, and the credit-deposit ratio was 93.8% in FY25."

Considering these updates and Q3FY25 performance, HDFC Bank consistently grows profits, net interest income, and deposits while maintaining stable asset quality. Yes Bank has shown improvement but faces asset quality pressure. IDFC First Bank also faces concerns over provisions and asset quality. Given these factors, HDFC Bank appears to be the most favourable investment option," said Seema Srivastava.

HDFC Bank share price outlook Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “As Q4 results approach, traders are eyeing key setups in banking stocks. HDFC Bank stands out as the strongest contender. The stock has retested a 72-week-long cup and handle pattern and shows solid follow-through. Multiple rejections at the ₹1800 to ₹1820 zone signal a breakout brewing—crossing ₹1820 could open gates to ₹2050.”

IDFC First Bank share price outlook "IDFC First Bank, after a steep 47.77% correction over 80 weeks, has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart. It has absorbed five weeks of consolidation, hinting at a likely bounce towards its 50-week EMA at ₹67," said Jain.

Yes Bank share price outlook "Yes Bank, though corrected 51% over 57 weeks, shows weak reversal signals. It's stuck in a range between ₹15.70 and ₹18.21. Only a clear breakout above ₹18.25 justifies a long trade," the Lakshmishree Investment and Securities expert said.

Conclusion "From a technical perspective, HDFC Bank share is the clear outperformer. For aggressive traders, IDFC First Bank share offers a bounce-back setup. Yes Bank shares, for now, remain a wait-and-watch," Anshul Jain of Lakshmishree Investment and Securities expert said.