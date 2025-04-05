HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which stock to buy before Q4 results 2025?

HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: After announcing the Q4FY25 business update, the Indian stock market eagerly awaits the announcement of HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank's Q4 results 2025. As all these private lenders have delivered a promising business update for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, stock investors may like to discount the benefit of Q4 results much ahead of their earnings announcement.

Advertisement

According to stock market experts, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank's average advances grew 7.30% and 8.20% YoY during the fourth quarter of FY25, while IDFC First Bank's loans and advances surged 20.30% YoY. However, HDFC Bank registered 15% YoY deposit growth, which is expected to attract medium to long-term investors.

HDFC Bank Q4 business update HDFC Bank's average advances under management stood at ₹26,955 billion for the March 2025 quarter, with a growth of around 7.3% YOY and around 2.6% QOQ. The Bank's average deposits stood at ₹25,279 billion for the March 2025 quarter, with a growth of around 15.8% YOY and around 3.1% QoQ. The Bank's average CASA deposits showed growth of 5.7% yearly and around 1.4% quarterly.

Advertisement

IDFC First Bank Q4 business update In IDFC First Bank, total Business (Loans & Advances and Customer Deposits) grew from ₹3,94,718 crore as of March 31, 2024, to ₹4,84,394 crore as of March 31, 2025, a YoY growth of 22.7%. Loans & Advances grew with YoY growth of 20.3% & QoQ growth of 4.7%. Bank's Customer Deposits grew from Rs. 1,93,753 crore as of March 31, 2024, to Rs. 2,42,546 crore as of March 31, 2025, with YoY growth of 25.2%. However, QoQ growth was 6.7%.

Yes Bank Q4 business update In Yes Bank, Loans & Advances grew with YoY growth of 8.2 % at 246539 Cr & QoQ growth of 0.7%. Bank's Customer Deposits grew to Rs. 2,84,488 crore as of March 31, 2025, with YoY growth of 6.8% & QoQ growth of 2.6%.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which is better? Batting in favour of HDFC Bank shares, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, said, "Looking after business updates of all three banks, we believe that fundamentally HDFC bank looks strongest. Despite having a large base, HDFC Bank can post strong and above-expectation growth in its advances while the Bank has maintained deposit growth of more than 15%, above the industry average level. Technically, HDFC Bank also looks strongest on charts, with a positive daily and weekly momentum."

HDFC Bank share price target On the outlook of HDFC Bank shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "HDFC Bank share price is currently trading at ₹1,817.30 and is in a clear upward trend. The stock is forming higher highs and higher lows daily, reflecting strong bullish sentiment and sustained buying interest. A sustained move above ₹1,850 would further validate the bullish outlook and open the door for an upside move toward the target of ₹1,990. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.87 and is trending upward, showing a potential positive crossover, which indicates strengthening momentum."

Advertisement

"On the weekly chart, HDFC Bank is comfortably placed above its 10 & 20 weeks exponential moving average with a positive break out above 1800 levels. Hence, we recommend buying HDFC Bank shares with a price target of ₹2000 to ₹2100 at initial levels," Astha Jain of Hem Securities said.