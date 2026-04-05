HDFC Bank, Yes Bank to IDBI Bank: These banking stocks will remain in focus on Monday, here's why

Q4 results 2026: Banking stocks like HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India and RBL Bank will remain in focus on Monday, April 6.

The stocks will remain in focus after the companies reported their Q4 business update on April 4 and April 5, ahead of the beginning of the Q4 results 2026 season.

Q4 business updates HDFC Bank India’s largest private lender released its fourth-quarter business update on Saturday. According to its exchange filing, the bank’s average advances under management for the March 2026 quarter stood at ₹29.64 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of about 10% from ₹26.96 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

As of March 31, 2026, period-end advances under management were around ₹30.58 lakh crore, up 10.2% compared to ₹27.73 lakh crore a year earlier. Additionally, period-end gross advances totaled approximately ₹29.60 lakh crore, registering a 12.0% increase from ₹26.44 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025.

On the liabilities front, the bank’s average deposits rose to ₹28.51 lakh crore in the March 2026 quarter, marking a 12.8% increase from ₹25.28 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Of this, average CASA deposits stood at ₹9.18 lakh crore, reflecting a 10.8% rise from ₹8.29 lakh crore, while average time deposits reached ₹19.33 lakh crore, up 13.7% from ₹16.99 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Yes Bank Yes Bank reported that its net loans and advances reached ₹2,72,454 crore as of March 31, 2026, reflecting a 5.8% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 10.7% rise compared to the same period last year.

Deposits grew at a stronger pace, advancing 9% sequentially and 12.1% year-on-year to ₹3,18,970 crore. The bank also saw a notable uptick in low-cost deposits, with CASA balances rising 12.5% quarter-on-quarter and 14.9% annually to ₹1,11,960 crore. Consequently, the CASA ratio, including certificates of deposit, improved to 35.1%, up from 34% in the previous quarter and 34.3% a year earlier.

IDBI Bank IDBI Bank posted double-digit growth across key business metrics for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Its total business grew 14% year-on-year to ₹6 lakh crore, up from ₹5.29 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Deposits rose 12% YoY to ₹3.47 lakh crore, while net advances increased 16% to ₹2.53 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. CASA deposits reached ₹1.55 lakh crore, marking a 7% increase from a year ago.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total business expanded from ₹5.47 lakh crore at the end of December 2025, supported by consistent growth in both deposits and advances. Net advances climbed from ₹2.39 lakh crore in the previous quarter, while deposits rose from approximately ₹3.08 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank posted stable performance across key parameters for the quarter ended March 2026, with advances and deposits both registering double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Net advances increased 16.2% YoY to ₹4.95 lakh crore at the end of the quarter, compared to the same period last year, while rising 3.2% sequentially on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Average advances also grew 16.2% annually and 3.4% sequentially to ₹4.81 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Total deposits came in at ₹5.72 lakh crore, up 14.7% YoY and 5.5% QoQ. Meanwhile, average deposits climbed 14.9% YoY and 2.3% sequentially to ₹5.38 lakh crore.

Union Bank of India Union Bank of India, on Thursday, April 2, announced its provisional business update for the fourth quarter, reporting a 5.79% year-on-year rise in total global business to ₹23.85 lakh crore, along with a 6.52% sequential increase.

Global deposits stood at ₹13.06 lakh crore, registering a 2.72% growth compared to the previous year and a 6.87% rise quarter-on-quarter.

Meanwhile, the bank’s global advances reached ₹10.78 lakh crore, marking a 9.76% increase year-on-year and a 6.09% sequential growth.

Bank of Baroda Bank of Baroda released its fourth-quarter business update on Thursday, April 2. The bank’s total global business grew 13.93% year-on-year to ₹30.78 lakh crore as of March 2026, compared with ₹27.02 lakh crore a year earlier.

Advertisement

Global deposits rose 12% to ₹16.48 lakh crore from ₹14.72 lakh crore in the previous fiscal, while domestic deposits increased 12.83% to ₹14.01 lakh crore from ₹12.42 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the lender’s global advances climbed 16.2% to ₹14.3 lakh crore, up from ₹12.3 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.