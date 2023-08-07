Following the merger of the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation , the investability weight of HDFC Bank in the FTSE Emerging All Cap index grew to 1.52% from 0.81%. The index aggregator FTSE Russell said the weightage would instead be applied in three tranches by March 2024.

The first tranche will go into effect during the index review in September, the second during the review in December, and the final tranche will go into effect during the review in March, according to FTSE.

"Consequently, the shares in issue and free float update to HDFC Bank is projected to increase its weighting within the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index from the current 0.81% to 1.52%.

FTSE Russell has considered client feedback on the significant size of the projected upweight and the potential impact to the company’s foreign headroom if the shares in issue and free float update are implemented in their entirety on a one-off basis at the September review," said FTSE Russell in its release.

The eligibility of HDFC Bank will be assessed by FTSE Russell in conjunction with the September 2023 index review. This evaluation will comprise a review of the bank's shares outstanding, free float, and foreign ad room.

According to information that was made publicly available as of the shares and free float cut-off date on July 31, 2023, HDFC Bank has 7,544,951,154 shares outstanding, a 74% investability weighting, and 18.3% foreign headroom, which satisfies the Section C of the Foreign Ownership Restrictions and Minimum Foreign Headroom Requirement's requirements for the minimum amount of foreign headroom for an index constituent.

“Consequently, to ensure the replicability of the impacted indices, FTSE Russell proposes to implement the upweight of HDFC Bank in three tranches in conjunction with the September 2023, December 2023 , and March 2024 index reviews, with the December and March tranches contingent on the company’s foreign headroom continuing to satisfy the minimum 10% headroom requirement," explained FTSE in its release.

