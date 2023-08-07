FTSE to increase HDFC Bank’s weightage in its indices in 3 tranches1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:45 PM IST
HDFC Bank's weight in FTSE Emerging All Cap index increased to 1.52% from 0.81% after merger with HDFC.
Following the merger of the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation, the investability weight of HDFC Bank in the FTSE Emerging All Cap index grew to 1.52% from 0.81%. The index aggregator FTSE Russell said the weightage would instead be applied in three tranches by March 2024.
