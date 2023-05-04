HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Q4 results: here's what investors should know before Friday trade4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST
HDFC stock price have reacted to Q4 earnings with strong gains, but Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor are yet to react to quarterly numbers. On Friday, these stocks will continue to be in focus after their earnings.
Stock prices of heavyweights such as HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor will be in focus on Friday after their fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 numbers. These companies have witnessed a steady performance in the quarter with double-digit growth in their profitability. Some of them have also announced hefty dividends.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×