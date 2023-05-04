On this two-wheeler giant, Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at Stoxbox said, "Hero Motocorp reported robust financial performance in Q4FY23, as revenue rose in low single digits even on lower volumes. The company posted strong gains in EBITDA margin and net profit owing to a premium product mix. The company’s efforts on cost management and price hikes taken in the quarter were also reflected in their profits. We expect that the premiumization of existing models and the launch of new products already in pipeline will augur well for the company. We will look for more colour from the management on the rural demand side and the outlook for exports in the current macro environment."

