Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC Life falls over 3% after block deals

HDFC Life falls over 3% after block deals

Premium
Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd currently owns an 8.88% stake in HDFC Life. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Standard Life has been paring down its stake in HDFC Life for a while now. In December, Standard Life sold a 1.37% stake in the company for Rs1,703 crore. In June 2020, the firm had sold a 2% stake for Rs1,890 crore

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Ltd witnessed a series of block deals on the exchanges on Tuesday, with around 101 million shares comprising 5% stake in the company, changing hands, as per a Bloomberg report. Details of the buyers and sellers were not available.

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Ltd witnessed a series of block deals on the exchanges on Tuesday, with around 101 million shares comprising 5% stake in the company, changing hands, as per a Bloomberg report. Details of the buyers and sellers were not available.

The stock declined 3.4% to hit a low of Rs672.15 apiece. At 9.40am, the scrip traded at Rs693.90 on BSE, down 0.3% from its previous close.

The stock declined 3.4% to hit a low of Rs672.15 apiece. At 9.40am, the scrip traded at Rs693.90 on BSE, down 0.3% from its previous close.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On 28 June, Mint had reported that Standard Life, co-promoter of HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, was selling a 3.46% stake in the company, worth at least $621 million ( 4,606 crore) through a block deal. Shares are being offered to investors in the range of Rs658-678 apiece, a discount of 5.5-2.6% to the closing price of 696 per share on Monday, according to the deal terms.

Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd currently owns an 8.88% stake in the life insurance company.

Investment banks JP Morgan and Bank of America are managing the share sale.

Standard Life has been paring down its stake in HDFC Life for a while now.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What you should know about your life insurance nominee

Premium

Govt is weighing Maldives-style tourism proposal for Lakshadweep

Premium

Covid may be more damaging to the brain than we thought

Premium

Vaccine optimism is lifting markets, but consumption re ...

In December, Standard Life sold a 1.37% stake in the company for Rs1,703 crore. In June 2020, the firm had sold a 2% stake for Rs1,890 crore.

In 2019, Standard Life pared its stake in HDFC Life through a number of transactions. In October 2019, Standard Life sold a 4.96% stake to a clutch of institutional investors at Rs575.15 apiece to mop up Rs5,750 crore, while in August that year it sold 3.2% stake via block deals. In March 2019, it had divested 4.93% stake in the life insurer to raise about Rs3,600 crore.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!