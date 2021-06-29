HDFC Life falls over 3% after block deals

On 28 June, Mint had reported that Standard Life, co-promoter of HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, was selling a 3.46% stake in the company, worth at least $621 million ( ₹4,606 crore) through a block deal. Shares are being offered to investors in the range of Rs658-678 apiece, a discount of 5.5-2.6% to the closing price of ₹696 per share on Monday, according to the deal terms.