HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15% YoY to ₹433 crore

For the first half of FY25, the company posted a 15% growth in net profit, reaching 911 crore. The assets under management (AUM) stood at 3.25 lakh crore as of September 30, 2024, reflecting a 23% increase year-on-year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company recently released its September quarter performance through an exchange filing, reporting a net profit of 433 crore, marking a 15% year-on-year increase compared to the 377 crore recorded in the same period last year.

