HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15% YoY to ₹433 crore

HDFC Life Insurance Company recently released its September quarter performance through an exchange filing, reporting a net profit of ₹433 crore, marking a 15% year-on-year increase compared to the ₹377 crore recorded in the same period last year.

For the first half of FY25, the company posted a 15% growth in net profit, reaching ₹911 crore. The assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹3.25 lakh crore as of September 30, 2024, reflecting a 23% increase year-on-year.