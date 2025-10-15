HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹447 crore, net premium income jumps 13% YoY — Details here

HDFC Life Q2 Results: HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The company recorded a 3.27% rise in its standalone net profits to ₹447.15 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹432.99 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
The life insurance company's net premium income for the second quarter jumped more than 13% to ₹18,777.31 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹16,569.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the standalone financial statements.
HDFC Life Insurance shares closed 2.34% higher at ₹761.25 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹743.85 at the previous market close. The company announced its second-quarter results after the stock market operating hours on 15 October 2025.
Shares of the insurance company have given stock market investors more than 35% returns on their investment in the last five years and more than 6% in the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has risen 23.43% in 2025, but the stock is down 1.98% in the last one-month period. The shares are trading 2.50% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.
HDFC Life shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹820.50 on 30 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹584.65 on 15 January 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.64 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.
