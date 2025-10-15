HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹447 crore, net premium income jumps 13% YoY — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated15 Oct 2025, 04:08 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance announced its July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

HDFC Life Q2 Results: HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The company recorded a 3.27% rise in its standalone net profits to 447.15 crore in the second quarter, compared to 432.99 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The life insurance company's net premium income for the second quarter jumped more than 13% to 18,777.31 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 16,569.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the standalone financial statements.

HDFC Life Share Price Trend

HDFC Life Insurance shares closed 2.34% higher at 761.25 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to 743.85 at the previous market close. The company announced its second-quarter results after the stock market operating hours on 15 October 2025.

Shares of the insurance company have given stock market investors more than 35% returns on their investment in the last five years and more than 6% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has risen 23.43% in 2025, but the stock is down 1.98% in the last one-month period. The shares are trading 2.50% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

HDFC Life shares hit their 52-week high level at 820.50 on 30 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 584.65 on 15 January 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than 1.64 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

