HDFC Life Q4 Results: Cons PAT jumps 15.5% YoY to ₹475.36 crore; declares final dividend of ₹2.10 apiece

HDFC Life Q4 Results: HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday reported a 15.5% jump in its consolidated March quarter net profit at ₹475.36 crore versus ₹411.64 crore posted in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Net premium income for the quarter that concluded in March reached ₹23,842 crore, reflecting a 16% increase compared to ₹20,533 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Additionally, the company’s board proposed a final dividend of ₹2.10 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25.

The firm credited its revenue growth to a notable 18% rise in individual APE, backed by an uptick in both the number of policies sold and the average ticket size, in addition to a well-distributed product mix. As of March 31, 2025, HDFC Life's Assets Under Management (AUM) reached ₹3,36,282 crore, indicating a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

Solvency Ratio The solvency ratio was recorded at 194%, significantly higher than the required minimum of 150%.

Advertisement

The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the complete financial year amounted to ₹1,802 crore, showing a 15% growth compared to the previous year, bolstered by an 18% rise in profit from the company’s back book.

Value of New Business (VNB) VNB increased by 13% to reach ₹3,962 crore in FY25.

Management Commentary “FY25 was a year where we deepened our reach, continued sharpening our value propositions and demonstrated the resilience of our business model. We are happy to report an 18% growth in Individual APE for FY25, in line with our stated growth aspirations for the year. Our overall industry market share expanded by 70 bps to 11.1% and by 30 bps to 15.7% within the private sector.

Retail protection continued to show strong momentum with APE growth of 25%. All channels registered double-digit growth. We continue to enhance customer experience through intuitive digital platforms, with over 90% of service requests now handled via self-service.

Advertisement

As we enter our 25th year of existence, our aspiration remains, against a backdrop of a stable regulatory regime, to consistently outpace sector topline growth, deliver VNB growth in line with APE growth and double key metrics every 4 to 4.5 years,” said Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life.

Also Read | Jio Financial Q4 Results Today LIVE: Jio Financial shares gain ahead of earnings

Persistency The company's persistency rates for the 13th and 61st months were robust at 87% and 63%, respectively. Importantly, the persistency for the 61st month showed a remarkable improvement of 1,000 basis points, reflecting the company's strong customer engagement and successful retention strategies.

HDFC Life share price today HDFC Life share price today closed nearly 1% higher at ₹720.10 apiece on the BSE. Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd stated that HDFC Life share price has shown a breakout from its consolidation zone with rising volumes. The stock is trading above key moving averages, confirming a positive trend. RSI on the daily chart is strengthening without being overbought, supporting the upside potential. A move above ₹725 can lead to an extended rally toward ₹740– ₹755. Overall sentiment remains bullish with ₹705 acting as a strong support level.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jio Financial share price: Reliance group stock jumps before Q4 results today