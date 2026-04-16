HDFC Life Q4 results: Profit rises 4% YoY; declares final dividend of ₹2.10 for FY26

HDFC Life Q4 results: HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday, 16 April, reported a 4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit after tax to ₹495.65 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹476.54 crore.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a final dividend of ₹2.10 per equity share of a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to shareholders' approval at its annual general meeting (AGM).

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The company's 26th AGM will be held on Thursday, 16 July 2026, via video conferencing.

The record date for the purpose of ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to the final dividend is Friday, 19 June 2026. The final dividend will be paid on or after 20 July 2026, the company said.

Moreover, the company announced the re-appointment of Niraj Shah as its Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, whose current term ends on 25 April 2026.

Besides, HDFC Life Insurance Company said it had issued 1,45,23,906 shares, each having a face value of ₹10, at a price of ₹688.52 per equity share, aggregating to ₹1,000 crore, on a preferential basis to its promoter, HDFC Bank.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 earnings: Key takeaways The insurance company said its new business in terms of annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 8% year-on-year, translating into a healthy two-year CAGR of 12%.

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New business margins for FY26, excluding the impact of GST and surrender regulations, would have been flat at 25.5%, said HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Value of new business (VNB), a key growth metric of insurance companies, for FY26 stood at ₹4,034 crore, with margins of 24.2%.

According to the company's exchange filing, retail protection saw a robust growth of 46% during the quarter, translating to a 43% growth for FY26. Retail sum assured grew by 28% year-on-year.

HDFC Life's assets under management (AUM), including those of its wholly owned subsidiary HDFC Pension Fund Management, stood at ₹5.3 trillion.

“During FY26, we continued to maintain our position among the top three private insurers by individual WRP. Our private sector market share stood at 15.2% for 11 months of FY26. We outperformed the broader industry in two key focus areas: the first one being retail protection, which grew 43%, and the second one being agency channel, which also grew ahead of the industry," said Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life.

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HDFC Life Insurance Company shares ended 1.41% lower at ₹631.55 on BSE on 16 April.

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