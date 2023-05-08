Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HDFC Life sets record date for final dividend for FY23: Key details to note

HDFC Life sets record date for final dividend for FY23: Key details to note

2 min read . 09:31 PM IST Vipul Das
The shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company closed today on the NSE at 550.10 apiece up by 1.93% from the previous close of 539.70.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is a large cap company recorded a market cap of 1,18,141.56 Cr during today's market closing.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is a large cap company recorded a market cap of 1,18,141.56 Cr during today's market closing. HDFC Life is one of India's leading life insurance company. The Board of Directors of the company has fixed record date for final dividend for FY 2022‐23. 

HDFC Life Insurance Company is a large cap company recorded a market cap of 1,18,141.56 Cr during today's market closing. HDFC Life is one of India's leading life insurance company. The Board of Directors of the company has fixed record date for final dividend for FY 2022‐23. 

“We wish to inform that the 23rd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, through video‐conferencing. Other relevant details  are being provided in the AGM notice, which will be issued in due course.  Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI  (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the  Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend of Rs. 1.90/‐ per share of face value of Rs. 10/‐ each for FY 2022‐23, shall be Friday, June 16, 2023. The  payment of final dividend will be made on or after July 26, 2023, subject  approval by the Members at the ensuing AGM and also subject to deduction of tax at source," said HDFC Life Insurance Company in a stock exchange filing.

“We wish to inform that the 23rd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, through video‐conferencing. Other relevant details  are being provided in the AGM notice, which will be issued in due course.  Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI  (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the  Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend of Rs. 1.90/‐ per share of face value of Rs. 10/‐ each for FY 2022‐23, shall be Friday, June 16, 2023. The  payment of final dividend will be made on or after July 26, 2023, subject  approval by the Members at the ensuing AGM and also subject to deduction of tax at source," said HDFC Life Insurance Company in a stock exchange filing.

In the March 2023 quarter, HDFC Life reported a standalone PAT of 358.66 crore, up 13.8% from 315.22 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, from a profit of 357.52 crore in Q4 of FY22, the rise in PAT was only 0.31% year-on-year. Net premium income at HDFC Life rose by double digits, rising by 35.9% YoY and 35.1% QoQ to reach 19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23. Compared to Q4FY22's 620.74 crore and Q3FY23's 692.83 crore, net commissions climbed to 1,111.43 crore in the quarter under review.

In the March 2023 quarter, HDFC Life reported a standalone PAT of 358.66 crore, up 13.8% from 315.22 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, from a profit of 357.52 crore in Q4 of FY22, the rise in PAT was only 0.31% year-on-year. Net premium income at HDFC Life rose by double digits, rising by 35.9% YoY and 35.1% QoQ to reach 19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23. Compared to Q4FY22's 620.74 crore and Q3FY23's 692.83 crore, net commissions climbed to 1,111.43 crore in the quarter under review.

On a consolidated basis, the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 period net profit was 361.97 crore. When compared to 315.91 crore in the prior quarter or Q3FY23, the PAT jumped by 14.6%. However, compared to the 506.19 crore achieved in Q4FY22, the profit fell by 28.5% year-on-year. Consolidated net premium income grew by 24.6% YoY and 35.2% QoQ to reach 19,468.60 crore in Q4FY23.

On a consolidated basis, the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 period net profit was 361.97 crore. When compared to 315.91 crore in the prior quarter or Q3FY23, the PAT jumped by 14.6%. However, compared to the 506.19 crore achieved in Q4FY22, the profit fell by 28.5% year-on-year. Consolidated net premium income grew by 24.6% YoY and 35.2% QoQ to reach 19,468.60 crore in Q4FY23.

An equity dividend of 17% at a face value of 10 or 1.7 per share has been issued by HDFC Life Insurance Company for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, or FY22. A dividend yield of 0.31% results in the current share price of 550.10. The company has routinely issued dividends for the past five years and has a strong dividend track record. Since December 15, 2017, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. has announced 4 dividends, according to statistics from Trendlyne. 

An equity dividend of 17% at a face value of 10 or 1.7 per share has been issued by HDFC Life Insurance Company for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, or FY22. A dividend yield of 0.31% results in the current share price of 550.10. The company has routinely issued dividends for the past five years and has a strong dividend track record. Since December 15, 2017, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. has announced 4 dividends, according to statistics from Trendlyne. 

The shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company closed today on the NSE at 550.10 apiece up by 1.93% from the previous close of 539.70.

The shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company closed today on the NSE at 550.10 apiece up by 1.93% from the previous close of 539.70.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.