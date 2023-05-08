HDFC Life sets record date for final dividend for FY23: Key details to note

“We wish to inform that the 23rd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, through video‐conferencing. Other relevant details are being provided in the AGM notice, which will be issued in due course. Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend of Rs. 1.90/‐ per share of face value of Rs. 10/‐ each for FY 2022‐23, shall be Friday, June 16, 2023. The payment of final dividend will be made on or after July 26, 2023, subject approval by the Members at the ensuing AGM and also subject to deduction of tax at source," said HDFC Life Insurance Company in a stock exchange filing.