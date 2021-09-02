HDFC Life shares soar 6% today. Experts see more gain after fresh breakout

Recently, HDFC Life Insurance Company had informed Indian exchanges about the board meeting to approve issuance of equity through preferential allotment. The BSE informed about the communication citing, "HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2021, inter alia, to consider and approve issue of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential allotment, subject to such approvals as may be required under application law, and to consider convening of a meeting of the shareholders' of the Company to obtain approval for such issue, if required.

