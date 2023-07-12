HDFC merger effect: RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank may see weight adjustment in Nifty; many stocks to see inflows, outflows2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM IST
JSW Steel will enter the S&P BSE Sensex and LTIMindtree will enter the Nifty50 index after the exit of HDFC from these indices due to the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC. This will cause weight addition and reduction in some index components, leading to inflow and outflow from the index components.
Due to the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC, JSW Steel will enter S&P BSE Sensex and LTIMindtree will enter the Nifty50 index which may also cause some weight addition and reduction in some of the index components. Due to this, there will be some inflow and outflow from the index components on Wednesday (July 12), said Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×