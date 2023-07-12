Due to the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC, JSW Steel will enter S&P BSE Sensex and LTIMindtree will enter the Nifty50 index which may also cause some weight addition and reduction in some of the index components. Due to this, there will be some inflow and outflow from the index components on Wednesday (July 12), said Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

