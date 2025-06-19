HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to 5.07%. Details here

HDFC Mutual Fund has increased its stake in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, breaching the 5 percent ownership threshold, as per the company’s regulatory filing on June 18, 2025. The move comes even as Glenmark disclosed recent regulatory scrutiny of its U.S. manufacturing facility by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

HDFC MF Buys Additional Shares According to the filing, HDFC Mutual Fund purchased an additional 3.57 lakh equity shares of Glenmark Pharma, raising its holding by 0.13 percent. Prior to the transaction, the fund house held 1.39 crore shares, or 4.94 percent of the company. Post acquisition, its total shareholding stands at 1.43 crore shares, which translates to a 5.07 percent stake in the pharmaceutical major.

The stake increase is seen as a mark of confidence in the company's fundamentals and long-term growth potential, especially amid recent regulatory developments. As per the March 2025 shareholding pattern, Glenmark's promoters continue to hold a dominant 46.65 percent stake in the company.

USFDA Inspection at Monroe Facility In parallel with the stake hike, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals also updated the stock exchanges about a recent Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection conducted by the USFDA at its Monroe, North Carolina facility in the U.S. The inspection, which spanned from June 9 to June 17, 2025, culminated in the issuance of a Form 483 with five observations.

The company was quick to clarify that the observations were procedural in nature and did not pertain to data integrity—an issue that often raises red flags in the pharmaceutical industry. In its exchange communication, Glenmark stated, “The Company will work in close collaboration with the agency to address the observations and will respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline.”

A Form 483 is typically issued when the FDA investigator identifies possible violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, but the absence of critical concerns such as data falsification is considered a relatively positive outcome.

Stock Performance Mixed Despite Gains in June On the market front, Glenmark Pharma shares saw some volatility, falling by as much as 1.5 percent to touch a low of ₹1,634.55 on June 18. The stock is still around 11 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1,830.05, which it had touched in October 2025. However, it remains significantly above its 52-week low of ₹1,199.95, seen in June 2024.

The recent price trajectory shows renewed investor interest, with the stock gaining 12.5 percent in June so far, following a 5.5 percent rise in May. This follows a choppy start to the year where the stock fell over 10 percent in April, surged 20.5 percent in March, and posted losses of 12 percent and 9.7 percent in February and January respectively.