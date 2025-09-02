HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake in Awfis Space Solutions to 7.33%. Details here

Awfis Space Solutions share price rose almost 2 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, September 2, looking set to extend gains to the second consecutive session after HDFC Mutual Fund increased its stake in the small-cap stock to 7.33 per cent from 5.04 per cent earlier.

Awfis Space shares opened at ₹570.30 against their previous close of ₹567.15 and rose 1.6 per cent to an intraday high of ₹576. However, the small-cap stock pared gains and traded 0.65 per cent up at ₹570.85 around 12:55 PM.

HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake in Awfis Space Solutions In an exchange filing on August 29, HDFC Mutual Fund said it raised its stake in Awfis Space Solutions from 5.06 per cent to 7.33 per cent.

HDFC Mutual Fund, through its schemes, added 16,34,963 shares of Awfis Space Solutions, equivalent to 2.29 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, on August 28 through open market transactions.

After this transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund's total shareholding increased to 52,27,786 shares, or 7.33 per cent, in the company.

"We wish to inform you that there has been an increase in the shareholding of Awfis Space Solutions by the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund by 2.29 per cent as of August 28, 2025. As on August 28, 2025, the aggregate holding of the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in the company is 7.33 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," said HDFC Mutual Fund.

Awfis Space share price trend The small-cap stock has performed poorly over the last year, plunging 24 per cent as of September 1 close, while in the current calendar year, the stock has fallen 22 per cent.

Awfis Space shares hit a 52-week high of ₹824.95 on September 6 last year but witnessed profit booking thereafter. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹546 on March 13 this year.

