HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake in THIS Radhakishan Damani-owned stock to 5%. Details here

HDFC Mutual Fund, India's third-largest fund house by assets under management (AUM), raised its stake in logistics company Blue Dart to above 5%, according to a filing shared with the exchanges. The stock is also part of ace investor and DMart promoter Radhakishan Damani's portfolio.

As of the June quarter shareholding pattern, Damani held a 1.19% stake in Blue Dart Express, valued at nearly ₹164 crore.

HDFC MF Shareholding Details in Blue Dart Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund saw its stake in the company climbing to 5.01% from 4.85% earlier as it acquired 38,934 shares of Blue Dart, representing a 0.16% stake. The stake was acquired via the open market.

The mutual fund holds a stake in the logistics services provider via 12 schemes.

Blue Dart Q1 Results The company recently announced its April-June quarter (Q1) results for the financial year 2025-26, wherein it reported a nearly 9% fall as higher expenses offset a rise in volumes.

The company said its consolidated net profit fell 8.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹48.83 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

Its revenue from operations, however, rose 7.4% YoY to ₹1442 crore, while expenses grew 8.3% YoY to ₹1,386 crore.

Commenting on the company's performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express, said, “Blue Dart continues to build strong momentum, driven by substantial traction across both B2B and B2C products. Our focus on strategically identified high-growth areas is beginning to yield results, supported by timely investments in new hubs, automation, and digital capabilities.”

“In a landscape marked by evolving trade dynamics and tariff shifts, our commitment to reliability and time-definite services remains unwavering. To sustain this growth trajectory, we are making front-loaded investments that strengthen our operational backbone,” he added.