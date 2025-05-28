HDFC Mutual Fund reduces stake in THIS Mahindra group stock to 5.13%. Details here

India's third biggest mutual fund house further reduced its stake in the Mahindra group company — Mahindra Holidays & Resorts — to 5.13%.

The hotel company stock, down 10% in the last one year, has seen a significant reduction in the stake held by HDFC Mutual Fund over the last seven years. From a 7.34% stake owned by the fund house, the figure has declined to 5.13% currently, signalling a 221 bps change.

HDFC Mutual Fund owns this Mahindra Group stock through its various schemes. In an exchange filing, dated May 27, it informed about the sale of 16,18,545 shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, representing a 0.80% stake. The stake sale was carried out on May 23. The stock was sold via the open market, the mutual fund house added, although it did not disclose the value of the stake sold.

Following this, it owned 1,03,57,230 shares of the company, amounting to a 5.13% stake.

Financial snapshot Mahindra Hotels & Resorts last month posted its earnings for the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25). The company's consolidated performance remained poor, even though on a standalone basis, the Q4 results were impressive.

The consolidated profit declined 12% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹72.9 crore during the March 2025 quarter, while the total income declined 3% YoY to ₹807 crore.

However, the standalone revenue jumped 6% YoY to ₹398 crore, and profit was higher by 72% YoY to ₹57.4 crore.

During the year, the company recorded the highest-ever inventory addition of 520 keys. Average Unit Realisation (AUR) in FY25 was ₹5.73 lakh, a growth of 39% YoY.

Mahindra Holidays stock price trend Despite a mixed set of results, Mahindra Holidays' share price has risen 16% so far in May, adding on to 9% gains clocked in April.

However, this rise comes after recording losses over the last eight months from August 2024 to March 2025.

In trade today, May 28, the Mahindra Holidays share price was down over 3% to ₹360.