HDFC Mutual Fund has raised its stake in Axis Bank to 5.02%, up from 4.97%, reflecting confidence in the bank's growth. As of January 6, 2025, HDFC Mutual Fund's total holdings in Axis Bank represent 5.02% of its paid-up share capital.

HDFC Mutual Fund has increased its stake in Axis Bank by 5 basis points to 5.02 per cent from 4.97 per cent, a move that shows the fund house's confidence in the bank's growth prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund house, in a statement on Wednesday, January 8, said, "The aggregate holdings of HDFC Mutual Fund in Axis Bank at the close of the business hours on January 6, 2025, was 5.02 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company."

Before the acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund held 15,38,45,705 shares, equivalent to a 4.97 per cent stake in Axis Bank. After the acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund holds 15,53,35,021 shares, or a 5.02 per cent stake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank shareholding pattern data According to shareholding pattern data on BSE, HDFC, through its various mutual fund schemes, held 13,06,05,045 shares, or 4.42 per cent stake, in Axis Bank by the end of the September quarter of the current financial year. This means HDFC significantly increased its stake in Axis Bank in the December quarter. The December quarter shareholding pattern data is yet to be disclosed. The September quarter shareholding pattern data showed apart from HDFC, several other top fund houses, including SBI, Nippon, Kotak, ICICI Prudential, UTI and Mirae Asset, had stake in Axis Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Collectively, mutual funds held 75,57,54,482 shares, or a 25.60 per cent stake, in Axis Bank during the September quarter.

Axis Bank share price trend Axis Bank shares have been under pressure over the last year. They have declined over 4 per cent in the last year. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹995.95 on April 19 and a 52-week high of ₹1,339.55 on July 12 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up about half a per cent in January after falling for the last three consecutive months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank will release its December quarter (Q3) earnings on Thursday, January 16.

Read all market-related news here