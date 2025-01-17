HDFC Mutual Fund trims stake in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned Tata Group stock

HDFC Mutual Fund has sold a significant stake in Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., leading to a decrease in its shareholding in the Tata Group company.
In a regulatory filing, HDFC Mutual Fund informed that it has sold 1,75,08,264 shares of Indian Hotels Company, aggregating to 1.23% stake in the company, through open market mode on January 15, 2025.
“...we wish to inform you that there has been a decrease in the shareholding of the Company by the Schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund by 2.06% as of January 15, 2025. As on January 15, 2025 the aggregate holding of the Schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in the Company is 2.98% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company,”
Prior to the transaction, the fund house held 5.99 crore Indian Hotels shares with 4.21% stake in the company. After the recent sale, the shareholding of HDFC Mutual Fund dropped to 2.98% in Indian Hotels, comprising 4,23,92,146 shares.
The shareholding of HDFC Mutual Fund in Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned Indian Hotels Company has been decreasing. The fund house held 5.037% stake in the company in October 2018.
As per the latest shareholding pattern, HDFC Mutual Fund held 3.49% stake in Indian Hotels Company at the end of September 2024 quarter. Its stake later dropped to 3.24% at the end of December 2024. HDFC Mutual Fund’s stake in Indian Hotels Company now stands at 2.98% as on January 15, 2025.
Indian Hotels share price has fallen over 8% in the past one month, but the Tata Group stock has delivered strong returns over the long run. Indian Hotels shares have risen over 37% in six months and more than 74% in the past one year period.
The Tata Group stock has given multibagger returns of 160% in two years and 285% in three years.
At 1:45 PM, Indian Hotels shares were trading 0.88% lower at ₹804.55 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.