HDFC offloads over 3% stake in Bandhan Bank for 1,522 cr via block deal

In its regulatory filing on BSE today, HDFC said, "We now wish to inform you that out of the above-mentioned shares, the Corporation has sold 7,96,32,349 equity shares representing 4.94% of the paid-up share capital of Bandhan, which includes the sale of 4,96,32,349 equity shares representing 3.08% of the paid-up share capital of Bandhan done on April 8, 2022."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}