HDFC plans to issue bonds this month to raise up to 11,000 crore

"The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the corporation," it added. The interest rate on the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will be 8%, with yearly coupon payments. Up to the redemption date, the coupon payment dates will always be on July 27 every year. The 10-year term and 27th July 2032 redemption date for the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are set. The redemption shall be ₹10,000. HDFC has said in a regulatory filing that the issue opens on 26th July and will be closed on the same day.

