HDFC Q4 preview: NBFC may post better NII growth, asset quality metrics likely stable; key highlights here2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:17 PM IST
HDFC stock price will be in focus on Thursday ahead of March 2023 quarter. Overall, the NBFC player is expected to report a stable quarter driven by better NII growth. PAT is expected to post single-digit growth.
Housing finance giant, HDFC is set to announce its financial earnings report for the fourth quarter of FY23 on Thursday. The NBFC player is likely to witness better net interest income (NII) growth, however, PAT may log single-digit growth. Asset quality is seen as stable. HDFC's stock price will be in focus accordingly.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×