What will be HDFC's financial report in Q4FY23?

In its preview note, ICICI Direct said, "HDFC Ltd is expected to witness loan growth of ~15% YoY to ₹6,51,060 crore, led by healthy demand for home loans. Hence, growth in NII is to be seen at 15% YoY to ₹5,024 crore. NIMs to remain largely steady despite competitive intensity. Provisions to decline marginally YoY at ₹391 crore leading to standalone profit growth of 6.3% YoY (4.8% growth QoQ) to ~ ₹3868 crore. Subsidiaries are expected to report a steady performance."