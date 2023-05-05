Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd reported on Thursday that its standalone net profit for the three months ending in March was Rs. 4,425.50 crore, or about 20% more than the same period the previous fiscal year, when it was Rs. 3,700.32 crore.

The total revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY23 increased by 35.6% from the previous quarter to ₹16,679.43 crore from Rs 12,299.99 crore.

Net interest income (NII) for the non-banking financial company (NBFC) climbed 16% from the previous quarter to ₹5,321 crore in Q4FY22. At ₹436.57 crore, the bank's provisions increased 4.8% from the previous year.

According to an exchange filing, the spreads were at 2.29% and the net interest margin was 3.6%.

The company's board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of ₹44 per share for FY23.

HDFC Q4FY23 net profit up 20%, dividend declared

On Friday trading session, shares of the company slumped over 5%. The stock opened at ₹2,720, down 4.9% from previous closing price of ₹2,862.35 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of ₹2,710 and intraday high of ₹2,756.40.

The stock witnessed heavy sell-off following MSCI's declaration to adopt an adjustment factor of 0.50 when calculating the weight of the combined company of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd.

Why HDFC twins are under sell off heat — explained

In response to the NBFC's Q4FY23 earnings results, brokerages have recommended their ratings and opinions on the stock. Let's look at what they have suggested.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The brokerage in its report said that while HDFC's profit after tax (PAT) was in-line, net interest income improved by a solid 5% due to a better net interest margin. Due to higher bad loan recoveries, lending rates, investment yield, and full-year adjustments to assignment income that occurred in Q4, the reported NIM increased by 10 basis points from quarter to quarter (QoQ).

Higher NII was offset by higher operational expenditure (opex) and discretionary provisions. Core performance was strong with core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) growing 25% QoQ.

“We retain ‘hold’ and increase our FY24-FY25E earnings per share (EPS) by 2-4%, which yields a revised target price of ₹2,820. Merger narrative will drive stock price. Historically, entities that are merged have traded at a discount to the merger ratio. We believe risk reward for HDFC is evenly balanced," added the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

The brokerage anticipates that over FY24 and FY25, the NBFC's margin would essentially remain steady. According to the brokerage, HDFC has made adequate provisions for any contingencies in asset quality with overall provisions at 2% of exposure at default (EAD).

"We have increased our FY25 EPS estimates by 2% to factor in lower credit costs. We expect HDFC to deliver an assets under management and (AUM) PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14% each over FY23-25, which will translate into a core RoA/RoE of 2%/14% in FY25. We reiterate our 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,290," added the brokerage.

Despite the high interest rates, the management reported that it has not seen a significant shift in the demand for mortgages and that a sizable portion of customers have seen only their tenor increase rather than any EMI increase.

In March 23, HDFC made its largest monthly disbursements ever, and it anticipates that this upward trend will last for the entirety of FY24. Various lenders in the mortgage ecosystem have made varying comments about the current mortgage demand.

"HDFC continues to have a strong ‘right to win’ in its standalone mortgage business," said the brokerage.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Better margins were a major factor in HDFC's earnings outperformance. For HDFC, the impact of the increase in borrowing costs was front ended in contrast to peers. The retail sector, which had been robust until 2QFY23, reported decline for the second time in a row. The brokerage tweaked estimates but retained the ‘buy’ rating and fair value of ₹3,230 - pegged with HDFC Bank.

“We are tweaking our estimates to reflect flat margins over FY2024-25E. We expect HDFC to deliver 13-14% loan growth on the back of moderate 14-15% growth in the individual segment and a flat book in the non-individual segment," added the brokerage in its report.

