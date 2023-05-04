HDFC Q4FY23 net profit up 20%, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:43 PM IST
HDFC Ltd posted a net profit of ₹4,425.50 crore for the quarter ended March, up nearly 20% from ₹3,700.32 in the same quarter previous fiscal.
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd posted a standalone net profit of ₹4,425.50 crore for the quarter ended March, up nearly 20% from ₹3,700.32 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×