HDFC, REC, others to issue bonds to raise 9,200 crore

NBFC-giant HDFC garnered a net profit of ₹4,454. 24 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23), rising by 17.8% from ₹3,780.50 crore in the same period a year ago. Q2 PAT climbed by at least 21.4% as against ₹3,668.82 crore in Q1FY23. Overall, HDFC beats street's expectations in the second quarter of FY23.