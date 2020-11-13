HDFC Sec recommends 'Buy' on Endurance Technologies with a target of 1,270

HDFC Securities maintain a 'Buy' on the stock of Endurance Technologies with an expected target price f ₹1,270, 23% above the current market price of ₹1,032. The brokerage had earlier given the price target of ₹1,260. The stock has risen by 69% in the last six months and by 7.3% in the last three months. The brokerage believes the stock has an enduring outlook as it sees the new products to drive sales. Endurance Technologies operates in Auto Ancillaries sector. It was incorporated in 1999. It is a mid cap company with a market cap of ₹14,868.77 crore.

"Endurance continues to expand into new segments as the company will commence ABS orders in 1QFY22 and its CBS facility will be commissioned shortly. It is winning orders from new customers (TVS) and is expanding with HMSI, Hero, etc. We reiterate BUY," says Harshad Katkar, Institutional Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The brokerage house however believes slower-than-expected industry recovery, could be a key risk.

Quarter 2 financial results

Endurance Technologies's standalone revenue stood at ₹12.8 bn, flat YoY, was above brokerage house's estimates. "EBITDA margin surprised at 18% and expanded 280 bps YoY, owing to improved operating leverage. PAT came in at ₹1.3bn (-1.6% YoY)," says Katkar.

The company's consolidated revenue stood at ₹17.7bn was flat YoY. EBITDA margin at 17.7% expanded 125bps YoY. PAT at ₹1.67bn declined 1.1% YoY.

Revenue from Europe operations came in at ₹4.8bn (flat YoY). Margin at 16.8% was up 50bps QoQ but lower 290bps YoY due to a change in product mix and higher raw material costs. It contributed 27% to consolidated revenues.





