Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC Securities blocks trading in NSE cash due to technical glitch

Online trading platform HDFC Securities on Monday blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. "We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine,"HDFC Sec tweeted.

NSE spokesperson says all the operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth an normal.

Developing story

