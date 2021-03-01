HDFC Securities blocks trading in NSE cash due to technical glitch1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 10:26 AM IST
NSE spokesperson says all the operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth and normal.
Online trading platform HDFC Securities on Monday blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. "We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine,"HDFC Sec tweeted.
Developing story
