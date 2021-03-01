Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC Securities blocks trading in NSE cash due to technical glitch
NSE was shut for more time than it was open on Wednesday last week. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

HDFC Securities blocks trading in NSE cash due to technical glitch

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST Staff Writer

NSE spokesperson says all the operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth and normal.

Online trading platform HDFC Securities on Monday blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. "We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine,"HDFC Sec tweeted.

Online trading platform HDFC Securities on Monday blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. "We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine,"HDFC Sec tweeted.

NSE spokesperson says all the operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth an normal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

NSE spokesperson says all the operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth an normal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Developing story

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.