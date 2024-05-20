HDFC Securities bullish on healthcare sector; advises buying Apollo Hospitals, Medplus Health – here's why
HDFC Securities initiates coverage on healthcare stocks, with 'buy' rating for Apollo Hospitals and Medplus Health Services. It anticipates continuous expansion in India's healthcare sector, driven by various factors. It expects 11–12% CAGR in healthcare sector from FY23 to FY28.
Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has recently initiated coverage on healthcare stocks, citing growth opportunities in India's healthcare sector. The brokerage has given a 'buy' rating for Apollo Hospitals and Medplus Health Services, setting target prices of ₹7,030 per share and ₹850 per share, respectively.
