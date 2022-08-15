HDFC Securities bullish on this specialty chemical stock, sees over 30% upside2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 03:34 PM IST
- The specialty chemical stock is down nearly 20% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Listen to this article
Aarti Industries Ltd's (AIL) constant focus on Capex and R&D will enable it to remain competitive and expand its customer base, as per domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities. The toluene segment in India is mainly untapped and catered to through imports and Aarti Industries will benefit in the long term by entering this segment, it added.