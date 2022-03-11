Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HDFC Securities expect 15% jump in this realty stock in 3 months. Do you own?

HDFC Securities expect 15% jump in this realty stock in 3 months. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: After making a recent high on 18th January 2022, Prestige shares started correcting and halted near 410 levels.
1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Prestige shares are in strong demand zone right now and one should add this stock in one's portfolio at around 425 levels for 3 months target of 491, believe HDFC Securities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prestige shares have been under selloff heat after climbing to its life-time high of 554.90 levels on NSE. However, the stock has bottomed out and bouncing back from around 410 levels. According HDFC Securities, Prestige shares are in strong demand zone right now and one should add this stock in one's portfolio at around 425 levels for 3 months target of 491, around 15 per cent upside.

Prestige shares have been under selloff heat after climbing to its life-time high of 554.90 levels on NSE. However, the stock has bottomed out and bouncing back from around 410 levels. According HDFC Securities, Prestige shares are in strong demand zone right now and one should add this stock in one's portfolio at around 425 levels for 3 months target of 491, around 15 per cent upside.

Highlighting the reason for being bullish on Prestige shares; HDFC Securities research report says, "Prestige share is consolidating in a wider range. After making a recent high on 18th January 2022 it started correcting and halted near 410 levels which also coincide with strong demand zone on weekly chart." Brokerage went on to add that on 10th March 2022 it has broken the bearish trend line on daily time frame, which suggests that it could gain bullish momentum.

Highlighting the reason for being bullish on Prestige shares; HDFC Securities research report says, "Prestige share is consolidating in a wider range. After making a recent high on 18th January 2022 it started correcting and halted near 410 levels which also coincide with strong demand zone on weekly chart." Brokerage went on to add that on 10th March 2022 it has broken the bearish trend line on daily time frame, which suggests that it could gain bullish momentum.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Positive Divergence is observed on MACD histogram. It also took multiple support near lower band of Bollinger band on daily chart.

On its suggestion to positional investors in regard to Prestige shares; HDFC Securities says, "Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we are now bullish on Prestige for the upside target of 478.50 to 491 apiece levels keeping a stop-loss at 409.50 levels."

Prestige share price history

As per Prestige share price history, this realty stock made its life-time high of 554.90 per share on NSE on 18th January 2022 and profit-booking immediately triggered in the stock leading to sharp decline in the scrip. Finally, it took support at 410 on 10th March 2022 and bounced back from the recent lows, signaling trend reversal after the hitting the lower bottom levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!