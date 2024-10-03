HDFC Securities faces tech glitch; users experience issues in placing order

HDFC Securities faced user complaints on October 3 due to a technical glitch preventing order placements during a market slump, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 dropping over 1.5%. The company acknowledged the issue and committed to resolving it swiftly while offering direct assistance.

Saloni Goel, Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated3 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
HDFC Securities experienced a technical issue on October 3, preventing users from placing orders amid significant market declines.

HDFC Securities faced a technical on Thursday, 3 October, with several users complaining that they were unable to place orders on the platform.

The glitch comes at a time when the Indian stock market was witnessing heavy selling pressure. In today's trade, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 tumbled over 1.5% due to escalating geopolitical tensions among other reasons.

Users took to the microblogging website X, formerly known as Twitter, to raise their complaint with HDFC Securities. The company, meanwhile, in response said, “We know some customers are having trouble with their orders not going through. We're working hard to fix this as soon as we can. If you need immediate help, please DM us your contact details, and we’ll assist you right away.”

On Thursday, the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, fell by more than 1%, with the Sensex shedding around 900 points and the Nifty 50 falling by almost 280 points. Increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East is one of the negative factors contributing to the rapid fall.

Furthermore, SEBI's recent regulatory reforms in the F&O industry are anticipated to have an effect on trading volumes since they may result in a drop in retail participation due to the higher contract size and weekly expiry limitations.

Market analysts do not predict an extended extension of losses in the Indian market in spite of these challenges.

(More to come)

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
