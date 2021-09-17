HDFC Securities give 'buy' tag to this bank stock despite multibagger return

Expecting benefit for Indian Bank from recent guarantee on bad bank announced by the central government, the HDFC Securities research report said, "Recent announcement of the Union Cabinet’s approved of Central Government guarantee of up to ₹30,600 Cr to National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited for five years will be positive for large PSU banks. Faster resolution by the IBC could also help in recoveries and bring down slippages in future. Privatization buzz has kept the PSU bank sector in limelight and we believe acquisition of some PSU Banks by the any prestigious corporates/Institutions – local or foreign - at a good valuation may rerate the sector."