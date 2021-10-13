Highlighting the fundamentals that may support this multibagger stock price to rise further, HDFC Securities report says, "Globus Spirits has successfully got transformed from a grain-based bulk alcohol manufacturer to a 360 degree alcohol beverage player. While the company’s manufacturing business (Ethanol/ENA) is likely to drive the growth in near term given huge tailwinds, the management’s primary focus is to expand its consumer business’ footprint, which we also believe is crucial for long-term success and stock re-rating beyond a point. With aggressive launch of products and widening geographical presence coupled with experienced management team, we believe GSL is well placed to ride on the rise in consumption of alcoholic beverages in India, driven by the underlying demographic advantage and the change in perception towards alcohol."