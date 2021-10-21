However, HDFC Securities still sees more upside move in this technology counter despite soft second quarter results of the company. The brokerage report says that Mastek share price may go up to ₹3300 per share levels from current market price. Despite soft Q2FY22 results, this bullish estimate by the brokerage in regard to Mastek share price outlook is based on an expected recovery in the UK government business and ongoing turnaround in the US business.