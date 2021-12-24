Multibagger stock 2021: Despite Covid-19 challenge to the global economy, Indian stock market has given a good number of multibagger stocks in 2021. This list of multibagger stocks in India includes Astra Microwave Products that has delivered multibagger return to its investors after appreciating to its closing 285.90 apiece in November 2021. The stock is under profit-booking pressure and HDFC Securities sees an opportunity to buy in this dip. The brokerage says that buying this multibagger stock in ₹220 to ₹234 range could enable the positional investors to garner more than 20 per cent return in next 3 months.

Highlighting upon the reason for being bullish on this multibagger stock; HDFC Securities report says, "Stock has taken a support on change of polarity level and from that level it has bounced. Short term trend of the stock has turned positive after taking support."

The brokerage went on to ad that RSI oscillator is placed above 40 and rising upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

On its suggestion to the positional investors in regard to Astra Microwave Products shares, HDFCD Securities report says, "Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying Astra Microwave Products at CMP of ₹234 and average at ₹220 for the upside targets of 250 and 270, keeping a stop-loss at 214."

Astra Microwave designs, develops and manufactures sub-systems for RF and microwave systems used in defense, space, meteorology and telecommunication. The company aims to move up the value chain using partnerships and helped by the Make in India policy of the Government of India.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

