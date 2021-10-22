Multibagger stock: After first wave of Covid-19 in India, Indian stock market has witnessed huge number of multibagger stocks. However, the interesting fact for this time is high number of small-cap and mid-cap stocks entering multibagger stocks 2021 list. Sonata Software is one such stock that has surged more than 100 per cent in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021. If we look at the share price history of Sonata Software shares from April 2020, then we would come to know that the IT stock has shot up more than 400 per cent post Covid-19. However, HDFC Securities is still bullish on the IT counter.

According to HDFC Securities, despite multibagger returns in 2021, Sonata Software shares still have potential for further upside moves. The brokerage says that IT sector company has reported strong Q-o-Q growth in Q2FY22 and hence its stock price may go up to ₹1050 in long term. Sonata Software share price today is at around ₹800 per share levels. So, the brokerage expects around 30 per cent upside in the counter.

Highlighting reasons for being bullish on the multibagger stock, HDFC Securities report says, "We maintain our BUY rating on Sonata, following strong growth of 11 per cent QoQ (around 5 per cent organic) in the IT services segment (IITS) and better margin performance. Revenue from Microsoft related services (around 50 per cent of IITS) is driving growth (+10.6 per cent QoQ), which is further expected to come in high teens."

The brokerage report went on to add that the Microsoft Dynamics modernisation program is a multi-year opportunity and Sonata is constantly investing in this area. Travel vertical has recovered but will accelerate with an increase in leisure travel (currently at around 50 per cent of pre-COVID level).

"The IITS EBITDA margin expanded 365 bps QoQ, despite supply side concerns, led by off shoring (around 69 per cent), higher utilisation (89 per cent), and lower sub-contracting cost. The company has stepped up the hiring of freshers’ and attrition has touched 23-24 per cent level; the target margin range for IITS is around 23-24 per cent. DPS was weak (seasonality), but the growth in DPS will be driven by higher cloud adoption. Sonata’s growth profile is sturdy, led by the Microsoft ecosystem, recovery in travel, and strong DPS business," brokerage report said.

On its suggestion to stock market investors in regard to Sonata Software shares, HDFC Securities report said, "We increase our EPS (earnings per share) estimates by +3.6 against 3.3 per cent for FY22/23E. Our target price of ₹1,050 is based on 22x Dec-23E EPS."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.