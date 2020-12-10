HDFC Securities gives 'buy' rating to UTI AMC share, sees an upside of 15%

> AUM growth and reduction in staff costs to drive operating leverage: UTIAM delivered operating profit (OP = PBT – OI) of 17.3bps of AAAUM vs. HDFCAMC/NAM’s 40.8/27.3bps in FY20. Lower profitability is primarily due to high staff costs. The company has a staff strength of ~1,386, of which ~251 are expected to retire by FY25E; this should lead to gross cost savings of ~ ₹840mn. As a result, we expect staff costs to reduce to 21.6bps of AAAUM in FY23E vs. 27.0bps in FY21E. Additionally, we believe UTIAM’s AUM would grow at 16.2% CAGR over FY20-23E to ₹1.85tn. Equity share is expected to increase 35bps vs. FY20 to 42.1%. This would drive revenues at an FY20-23E CAGR of 7.5% to ₹9.79bn. Higher revenue, coupled with lower costs, is expected to drive operating profit to 22.6 bps of AAAUM.