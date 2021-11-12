HDFC Securities gives 'buy' tag to this multibagger stock

Highlighting the reduction in debt of the company, HDFC Securities report says, "While a weak Q2 flattened H1FY22 EBITDA YoY, OCF fell 23 per cent YoY to ₹4.6bn on WC stretch. BCORP (Birla Corporation) used this cash to fund its ongoing Capex, while also reducing its gross debt by ₹1bn (vs Mar-21) to ₹40.5bn. Net debt remained flat at ₹35bn, leading to a flat net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5." The report went on to add that BCORP (Birla Corporation) is also aiming to augment its captive coal mining H2FY22 onwards.