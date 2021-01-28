HDFC Securities gives 'Reduce' rating to Kotak Mahindra Bank share

Kotak Mahindra Bank's 3Q operating performance was in line with estimates, and was backed by a QoQ revival in credit growth and sustained CASA traction. HDFC Securities has given 'Reduce' rating to the bank's share. Current market price of Kotak Mahindra Bank's share is ₹1,727 on NSE. Target price set by the brokerage is ₹1,717. "Current lofty valuations fully price in (1) an imminent pick-up in loan growth momentum, (2) strong CASA traction and resulting CoF tailwinds, and (3) a gradual return to the pre-COVID-19 credit cost trajectory post FY21E." Here are the report highlights:

> Pro forma stress rises: Like several banks this quarter, KMB witnessed a rise in pro forma GNPAs to ~3.3% (vs. ~2.7% QoQ), implying pro forma slippages of ~ ₹20bn (3.8% ann.). Retail unsecured loans disproportionately contributed to a majority of incremental stress (~45% of slippages vs. ~6% of loans).

"We continue to conservatively build GNPAs of ~4.0% in FY21E as we expect SME and unsecured retail loans to contribute to incremental stress as suggested by commentary and significant disbursals under the ECLGS," says the brokerage.

> Lower-than-expected provisions: Overall non-tax provisions rose 34.9/62.5% to ~ ₹6bn, albeit ~11.3% below our estimates. Adjusted for interest reversals on pro forma slippages, credit costs would’ve been ~30bps lower at 86bps.

The bank held COVID-19 provisions of ~60bps of loans (flat QoQ). "We continue to conservatively build LLPs of 1.0% over FY21-23E," says the

> Growth revives, sequentially: While outstanding loans dipped 1.2% YoY, they witnessed a QoQ growth of 4.5%, led by corporate (+5.8%), mortgages (+4.7%) and agri (+5.9%) segments. Commentary suggests that KMB continues to log sustained improvement in monthly business volumes, which are nearing pre-COVID-19 levels across several businesses. We continue to factor in a sharp uptick in loan growth to ~13.6% over FY22-23E.

> CASA engine continues to fire: Aggregate deposits grew 10.8/1.7%, while CASA balances grew at nearly double the rate (+21.5/4.5%). Consequently, the CASA ratio rose, yet again, to an all time high of ~58.9% (+517/173bps).

