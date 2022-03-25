IT stock Birlasoft has recently corrected from a high of ₹586 tested in January 2022 and found support at around ₹380 levels in February 2022. The stock has since then bounced back and has reversed its recent short term downtrend in the process, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities in a note.

“A new uptrend was confirmed when the stock took out the previous swing high of 470 on the back of healthy volumes. Technical indicators are giving positive signals as the stock is trading above the 20 and 50 day SMA (simple moving average). Daily momentum indicators like the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) have bounced back from oversold levels and are in rising mode now," the note on its emargin positional stock pick stated.

HDFC Securities has a Buy tag on Birlasoft shares with target prices of ₹520/570, keeping a stop loss of ₹440 with time horizon of one to three months. The stock has surged more than 91% in a year's period whereas the counter has declined about 17% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

“We also observe that the Relative Strength Comparative indicator is moving higher, indicating the stock is outperforming the Nifty index. With the intermediate technical setup too looking positive, we believe the stock has the potential to move higher in the coming weeks and therefore recommend a buy. Our entry levels with stop loss and targets have been mentioned above," added the brokerage in its note.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

