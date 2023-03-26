HDFC Securities initiates coverage on Hitachi Energy with 'Add' rating2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 01:39 PM IST
The brokerage expects that HEI can further rerate with the higher share of exports in the OB and margin expansion
Looking at the government and private capex spending plans, Hitachi Energy India (HEI) seems to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of a large surge in power sector capex due to EVs, metro/high-speed rails, etc, said domestic brokerage house HDFC Securities in a research note.
