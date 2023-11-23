HDFC Securities initiates coverage on Sai Silks with 'buy' rating, sees over 35% upside – key reasons
HDFC Securities initiates coverage on Sai Silks (Kalamandir) with a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of ₹385, implying a 36.25% upside.
Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities, in its latest report, initiated coverage on Sai Silks (Kalamandir) with a 'buy' recommendation, setting a target price of ₹385 apiece. This target price implies an upside of 36% for the stock from its previous closing price of ₹285 apiece.
