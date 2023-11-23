HDFC Securities initiates coverage on Sai Silks with 'buy' rating, sees over 35% upside – key reasons

Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities, in its latest report, initiated coverage on Sai Silks (Kalamandir) with a 'buy' recommendation, setting a target price of ₹385 apiece. This target price implies an upside of 36% for the stock from its previous closing price of ₹285 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Launched in FY05, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (SSKL) is one of the largest apparel retailers in south India, offering products across ethnic wear (sarees) and value fashion. It houses four popular brands—Kalamandir (KMR), Kancheepuram, Vara Mahalakshmi Silks (VML), Mandir (MDR), and KLM Fashion Mall (KLM)—straddling multiple price points.

The brokerage has listed the following key factors for its bullish outlook in its report:

A benefactor of unorganised to organised migration in sarees: Historically, the retail trade of sarees was dominated by unorganised players in small-format stores. SSKL, along with a few other organised retailers, continues to solve the need to consolidate the SKUs and variety on offer for consumers via large-format retailing, said the brokerage.

The saree market in south India is pegged at ₹262 billion. With a noteworthy market share of 5%, the brokerage foresees the company as a primary beneficiary of this value migration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A strategic expansion model: The brokerage emphasised that the company has adopted a disciplined scaling strategy, focusing on a highly concentrated cluster-based expansion approach. Despite the availability of over 150 south districts, SSKL strategically operates in just 12 districts, boasting a robust presence of 54 stores covering 6,03,414 sq. ft. as of March 2023.

This intensive regional presence helps improve brand recall within catchments, which aids sales density and keeps the cost of retailing tight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company enjoys the highest revenue per square foot ( ₹22,000 per sq. ft) and is one of the most cost-effective retailing models within the apparel retail sector (25% of sales), the brokerage noted.

Tamil Nadu (TN) foray holds promise: The TN market, with a valuation of ₹74 billion and a significant 32% share in the South, boasts a higher footfall density. This makes it a pivotal market for all saree brands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A substantial portion of Sai Silks Limited's (SSKL) IPO proceeds, amounting to ₹5.66 billion, is allocated for expanding its presence in Tamil Nadu through Vara Mahalakshmi Silks (VML). VML is expected to exhibit approximately 2 times the revenue per square foot and 3–4 times the EBITDA per square foot compared to the company's average.

Given that SSKL has a mere 1% share in the TN market, SSKL’s foray into the state via VML seems promising—in terms of both growth and unit economics (25 out of 30 stores earmarked for expansion will be VML stores and in TN), the brokerage added.

While recognising the potential of Sai Silks, the brokerage also outlined some of the few risks. These include a high concentration in a single product category (saree), potential challenges in SKU management (saree high SKU/store product), and heightened competition from e-tailers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

