Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities is bullish on Jyothy Labs and has initiated coverage on the FMCG stock as a ‘high conviction’ buy idea over strong volume growth prospects and robust profit over the next three years. The brokerage has set the target price at ₹575 against a current market price (CMP) of ₹448.20.

The brokerage estimates revenue growth for Jyothy Labs at 12 per cent, EBITDA at 16 per cent and net profit at 17 per cent over FY24-27, the second highest among its coverage of consumer staple companies. ‘’We initiate Jyothy Labs with a high conviction BUY idea, with a TP of ₹575, as it is one of the few FMCG companies structurally poised for high single-digit volume growth, mid-teen EBITDA growth, and high-teen net income growth,'' said HDFC Securities.

HDFC Securities highlighted that Jyothi Labs operates in categories which have a higher total addressable market and, despite being a challenger brand, is trying to grab a pie of the same by making the product portfolio comprehensive, launching low unit packs, communicating product superiority vs. competition, and providing value-for-money offerings.

The company is also doing the basics of FMCG right under the new leadership. Its reasonable valuations (32x FY26 EPS) provide a significant margin of safety. ‘’We call Jyothy Labs sarva gunn sampann – fully versatile and with enough weapons in its armory to combat any challenge,'' said HDFC Securities.

ncreasing the distribution

network and, at the same time, improving productivity; ii) moving on to Above

the Line (ATL) spends, away from BTL spends; iii) focusing on low unit packs

across the product portfolio, so that it aligns with the above-mentioned

objectives; c) competent key management personnel are ensuring smooth

execution of the above strategy, which was not the case with the erstwhile

management, who were more tuned towards doing M&A transactions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

