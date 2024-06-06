HDFC Securities initiates ‘high conviction’ buy on Jyothy Labs, eyes 15% returns at ₹575 target price; 5 key reasons
Jyothy Labs is poised for a high-volume growth over the next three years and is one of the few FMCG companies which is structurally bent for double-digit EBITDA growth
Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities is bullish on Jyothy Labs and has initiated coverage on the FMCG stock as a ‘high conviction’ buy idea over strong volume growth prospects and robust profit over the next three years. The brokerage has set the target price at ₹575 against a current market price (CMP) of ₹448.20.
