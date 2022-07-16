HDFC Securities is bullish on these power sector stocks ahead of 1QFY23 results

HDFC Securities has said in a note that “Our power universe is expected to report a strong 25.3% YoY earnings growth, owing to higher-than-expected power demand in Q1FY23 and overall improved merchant realisations. Revenue for our coverage universe is likely to improve by 12.3% YoY. The surge in demand along with the high price of imported coal and domestic supply constraints had impacted the coal inventory at power plants, which led to almost 71 plants operating at low inventory levels. This caused a steep rise in power deficit, eventually resulting in a significant rise in merchant rates in the Apr-June 2022 period. As a result, we remain positive on regulated entities like NTPC, CESC and NHPC, they are trading at a comfortable valuation and expected to see improved PLF, given strong power demand."